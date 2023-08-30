Shreya Ghoshal says she is an avid follower of Indian Idol

Singer Shreya Ghoshal expressed excitement about the new responsibility that she has undertaken as a judge on Sony Entertainment’s singing reality show, Indian Idol.
She said, “Re-entering the vibrant world of Indian Idol feels like a joyful homecoming. I enjoyed my stint as a judge on Indian Idol Junior, but there is an added layer of excitement for this edition of the show, as I have the privilege to reunite with fellow judges Sanu da and Vishal. It’s an honour to find and nurture the next wave of Indian talent, and it’s a joy to witness their journey towards becoming India’s next singing sensation.”
She added, “My journey from being a contestant on a reality show to now judging a fan favourite format like Indian Idol has been hard yet rewarding. Shows like Indian Idol provide budding artistes with a national stage to showcase their talent and experience the workings of the music industry. I have been an avid follower of this show and I am looking forward to commencing the journey as a judge.”
