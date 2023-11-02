 Shreya Ghoshal talks about Indian Idol 14 and her journey in the music industry : The Tribune India

  Shreya Ghoshal talks about Indian Idol 14 and her journey in the music industry

Shreya Ghoshal talks about Indian Idol 14 and her journey in the music industry

Shreya Ghoshal talks about Indian Idol 14 and her journey in the music industry

Shreya Ghoshal



How would you describe your journey as a singer?

Honestly, I never thought I’d reach the stage where I am today. I am someone who never plans and my journey in the music industry was no different. I had some exceptional mentors along the way, and my journey found its path. It was blissful and beautiful, and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to sing and be the artiste that I desired to be. I am so that happy that I got to work with the country’s finest singers, musicians, and composers.

Tell us about the awards you have received.

Whenever an award comes my way, it is always unexpected. I don’t expect that the song I sang will be on the list of award entries, but when it does, it feels motivating and pushes me to work harder and do more such award-winning projects.

How important is it to learn classical music?

If you are an Indian vocalist and are attempting to perform Indian music, start with classical music to lay the groundwork for your improvisation and to ensure that it is executed flawlessly. Music is the most nuanced kind of art, and it requires a lot of hard work to excel in Bollywood, jazz, or any other type of music. However, Indian classical music is comparable to an advanced music lesson that will help you improve, but you must truly put your heart into it.

What keeps you busy other than singing?

When you are a professional vocalist, it means that your entire life is devoted to singing and recording. But now, I make time for my son, as he is my current priority.

You are the winner of many awards. Which is closest to your heart?

When a National Award is revealed, there is unquestionably great delight. Receiving that honour is every artiste’s greatest ambition since they have worked so hard all day to be recognised by the jury and the government. The same applies not just to the Hindi industry but to other regional film and entertainment industries as well. And when you are picked among them, it makes you feel proud.

What is your take on judging Indian idol?

Indian Idol has always been a fan favourite show and the acclaimed singing reality format has produced some of the most talented singers who have paved their way in the music industry. Re-entering the vibrant world of Indian Idol feels like a joyful homecoming. I enjoyed my stint as a judge on Indian Idol Junior, but there is an added layer of excitement for this edition of the show, as I have the privilege to reunite with fellow judges Sanu Da and Vishal.

What according to you is a huge responsibility of the judge?

I believe the primary responsibility of judges is to put contestants at ease. We wouldn’t want nervousness on the first day to hamper their performance. So, I always ensure contestants feel like they have a friend on the panel. They should sense that they’re not being judged, allowing them to perform with a smile and positivity.

What do you say about the current music scenario?

I believe singers today arrive well-prepared. Not just musically, but their vision for the future is also strong. It is an incredibly artist-friendly period, which I am loving. In today’s technology-driven world, one can make their content famous from any corner of the globe.

