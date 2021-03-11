Shriya Pilgaonkar to play a news reporter in her next

After garnering rave reviews for her performance in Guilty Minds as advocate Kashaf Quaze, Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen starring in ZEE5’s Broken News.

The actress will be essaying the role of a news reporter in the upcoming series. She shares the screen with actors Jaideep Alhawat and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Talking about Broken News, Shriya says, “I am overjoyed and overwhelmed with the love and critical appreciation coming my way for Guilty Minds. I am excited for my other work releasing this year. Broken News was an incredible experience, especially because I got the chance to work with Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre Behl, who are not just amazing co-actors but also wonderful people. I’ve had a great time shooting for this show.”