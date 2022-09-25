Shruti Haasan praises Salaar director

Shruti Haasan is busy shooting for three back-to-back films in which she will be seen playing the leading role opposite Prabhas, Cheeranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna in Salaar, Chiru 154 and NBK 107, respectively. Shruti who will be seen essaying the character of Aadya in Salaar is all praise for her director, Prashanth Neel. Sharing her experience, Shruti says, “Prashanth is fabulous with his actors. It’s nice to work with a director who is so clear headed about his vision.”
Shruti adds, “It has been Prashanth’s strength in all his films. He really creates this world and it is our job as actors to melt into his world. With Prashanth, even within the action and drama, there is a core human story he runs so well. Salaar is so huge, but it’s also so human.” Apart from Shruti and Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prajapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on September 28, 2023. — TMS
