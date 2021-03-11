Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein comes to an end

Sony SAB’s Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein is adored by its fans across Indian households. Since the show’s launch in 2021, the audience has admired this simple story of a devout Lakshmi worshipper, who battles numerous hurdles to save her sev shop in Ratlam.

Tanisha Mehta

After a good run, the fans await the final episode as the show is nearing its completion.

Fondly recalling her memories, Tanisha Mehta (Shreya) says, “I know for a fact that I’ll always treasure the memories I made while shooting Shubh Laabh. Given the gala time which I enjoyed with my beautiful team, it’s a hard goodbye indeed!”

Sharing stories from the sets, Geetanjali Tikekar (Savita) says, “It’s true that all good things come to an end. I’ll miss the countless jokes and hilarious stories I shared with my co-actors. Thanks to the show, I’m certain that this fun will continue in the years to come. Till then, thank you for showering Savita with so much love!”