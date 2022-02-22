Shubhaavi Choksey on playing an antagonist in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Shubhaavi Choksey is currently seen in the grey character of Ram’s mother, Nandini, in Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The actress leaves no stone unturned to cause an upheaval in Ram and Priya’s lives.
The actress shares why she is enjoying playing a negative character like Nandini in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, “A grey shade isn’t new to Indian actresses. The audiences are changing and it isn’t about straightjacket content anymore. When it comes to choosing a role, I always look at versatility and scope in it for me to perform. Playing a grey character like Nandini is an opportunity for me to constantly evolve and challenge myself. I embrace the versatility that comes with essaying a complex role of an antagonist.”
