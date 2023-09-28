Shubhangi Atre's retreats for wildlife enthusiasts: Bandhavgarh, Kanha national parks

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Shubhangi Atre, who is well known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, shared her favourite destinations from her hometown Madhya Pradesh, and recommended the must-visit places in the state.
World Tourism Day is celebrated to promote and encourage tourism.
Shubhangi, who hails from Indore, said the state is the heart of India and home to a plethora of historic gems, making it a must-visit destination for global tourists.
“The state is renowned for its cleanliness and offers visitors a warm and homely experience. Its remarkable historical attractions are the intricately carved Hindu and Jain temples of Khajuraho, celebrated for their stunning sculptures,” she shared.
The Kasturi fame actress said, “Choosing one as my favourite is tough for me. For nature enthusiasts, visiting the eastern Bandhavgarh and Kanha National Park is a must, where you can witness the wonders of wildlife and pristine landscapes.”
