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Home / Lifestyle / Shweta Tripathi balances many worlds

Shweta Tripathi balances many worlds

Shweta Tripathi talks about shuffling between films, theatre and OTT along with juggling her debut production

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:58 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Shweta Tripathi balances many worlds
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For Shweta Tripathi, 2026 is not just about doing more, it’s about doing things that feel deeply personal and meaningful. As audiences eagerly wait for Mirzapur: The Movie, Shweta is stepping into a new space, one she has been quietly dreaming of for years, building stories from the ground up. Alongside acting, she is now nurturing her production house and working on her first feature as a producer, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, a tender, queer love story that she feels deeply connected to.

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At the same time, theatre continues to be her anchor. She is not only performing but also bringing back her play Cock for its final run, returning to the stage with the same love and curiosity that first drew her to storytelling. Speaking about this phase, Shweta shared, “Year 2026 feels like I’m living many dreams at once. I’m still that actor who gets excited about being on set, but I’m also discovering what it means to build something of my own. With Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, we’re trying to tell a story that feels honest, inclusive, and full of heart. And every time I go back to theatre, it reminds me where it all began for me. It keeps me real, it keeps me curious.”

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With a slate that moves between film and stage, Shweta’s journey this year feels less like a balancing act and more like a beautiful expansion, one that brings her closer to stories that matter, both to her and to the world she’s speaking to.

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