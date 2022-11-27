Shweta Tripathi Sharma vouches for sustainable fashion

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is a known face on television. Be it Golu from Mirzapur, Shikha from Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, or Enakahi from Gone Kesh, one cannot miss Shweta’s refreshing portrayals. Besides being a rule-breaker with her powerful roles, Shweta has also been an agent of change off screen. In her recent outing at the ‘Spoken Fest’, Asia’s largest spoken word festival, Shweta championed the cause of ‘ sustainable clothing.’ In fact, Shweta’s outfit for the event was a beautiful specimen of art, all of it made from pieces of unused fabrics.

Shweta shared, “Being a student at NIFT, I have got the opportunity to understand how design can help us, which got me to think about sustainability in terms of work and fabric. It is the need of the hour. This is why I came up with the term #SustainableSundari wherein I want to encourage girls to do their bit. It could be just recycling, upcycling sarees or fabrics that we have. I think we Indians have been practicing sustainability since forever, as our clothes keep on getting passed on. We should keep encouraging such practices and do our best to save the planet.” Shweta will next be seen in Mirzapur 3.