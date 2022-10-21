Shweta Tiwari loves reading

Shweta Tiwari has always been an avid reader and while it is hard for actors to take out time for their hobbies due to their busy schedules, Shweta manages to find some time to enjoy her books.

She prefers reading real-life, inspirational stories rather than fiction. In fact, she is so addicted to reading books that you will always find her reading between takes. Shweta says, “I enjoy reading a good book whenever I have free time. Even if I have a hectic shoot schedule, reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free.”

The actress continues, “I inherited the love for books from my mother. My collection of books has been growing since I was a child; they really make me happy. I haven’t really kept track of how many books I own, but enough to redesign my house to adjust the bookshelf to store them. I love reading Indian and European history. If you ask me about my current favourites, they are The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, The Immortals of Meluha by Amish Tripathi among others. I also love reading novels written by Kristin Hannah and Colleen Hoover. When I read I connect with the character, and it’s like living another life.”