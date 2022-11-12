TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away

Popular TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on November 11 while working out in the gym. He was 46.

Siddhaanth made his acting debut with the show, Kkusum. He was also a part of Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Grihasti, to name a few. Siddhaanth was a fitness enthusiast. His Instagram handle is full of videos of him working out in the gym. The news of his sudden demise comes as a shock.

Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Siddhanth as he mourned his demise. The actor wrote, “Gone too soon @siddhaanth RIP.” Many heartbroken fans took to his Instagram posts and mourned his demise. A fan commented on one of his posts saying, “I am still coming to terms with this…Just too shocked.” Another fan commented, “Very sad news.” “Can’t believe my ears and eyes. Rest in peace sir. Om Shanti,” wrote a fan. Another fan expressed sadness and wrote, “Can’t believe, rest in peace.”