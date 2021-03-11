Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is the new entry on Sony SAB’s show Ziddi Dil - Maane Na

You are back on television after a break. How does it feel to be back?

My last show ended in November 2021. So, I didn’t take a very long break but it was a much needed one to reenergise. It was time to give some attention to my family. I took up some household responsibilities and I made most of the free time.

What made you join this show mid-way?

The concept of the show is set on a premise which is very intriguing. This show gives out a message and that’s one of the best things about it. The cast and crew are young and full of energy.

Tell us about your character.

I will be playing Param Shergill. Param’s entry brings a lot of twists and turns. Param also brings out a lot of raw emotions and unexpected moments and that’s exactly what motivated me to be a part of the show. I can’t reveal too much about the storyline, but it will be a banger.

Now that your role has been revealed, what’s the feedback?

I have been showered with responses, love and warmth from the fans on social media. I am thrilled to see their enthusiasm and it makes me want to give my best.

How has been the experience of shooting with your co-stars of the show?

The experience with the cast and crew has been amazing. It’s a young cast and crew, very welcoming and warm. They made me feel at home from the first day itself. They are a close-knit group and have been bonding very well through the shoots which keep everyone on the sets positive and energetic.

What do you feel is the reason behind show’s successful run?

I feel the show teaches perseverance in the most thoughtful way. The backdrop of the show also gives a glimpse of the hard work our national forces put into their service to the nation. At the same time the show light-hearted. This unique blend of Ziddi Dil is what distinguishes it from other television shows. For me, the show and my character are a complete package.

What inspires you to work?

My love for acting keeps me going.

What are your plans for the near future?

To remain calm and positive, no matter what life throws at you. I will also try to give my best in whatever I do and hope that it all goes well.

Define yourself.

I am filled with emotions. I try to understand people and their point of views before speaking.