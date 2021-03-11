Siddhant Chaturvedi unveils Zing’s new avatar

The youth entertainment channel, Zing, unveiled its all-new avatar with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Channel’s new look reflects a fresh, vibrant and dynamic mood that celebrates the spirit and positivity of the youth.
Sharing his excitement, Siddhant said, “The aspect of Gen Z not being understood is real and I felt the same while starting out. It was my tribe that helped me keep my head in the game through that phase which is why I instantly connected with Zing’s campaign. It’s great that youth have a safe space that celebrates and vibes with them. My own introduction to the world of music was through Zing which makes this partnership even more personal”
