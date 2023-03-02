Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of Tum Mili

Siddharth Nigam, who is known for several TV shows, turned singer recently. He made his debut as a singer with single Tum Mili. And now the young actor has released a reprise version of the song titled Tum Mili 2.0.

Siddharth teamed up with music director Vibhas to create a fresh rendition of the song. After receiving over a million views for the first version of the music video on YouTube, Siddharth decided to release 2.0. He says, “I received lots of love and support from my fans for my first song. This song is my way of giving back the love that was showered upon the original. Tum Mili is very close to my heart. I’m happy the audience could relate to it as much as I did.”