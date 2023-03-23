Sidhant Gupta to play lead in Amazon Original Series 'Jubilee'

Prime Video has released a number of posters from the upcoming series Jubilee. The ensemble features some of the biggest stars and fresh talent from across the industry. Sidhant Gupta is all set to take the lead role in the fictional drama as Jay Khanna. He plays a passionate filmmaker on a quest to fulfill his dream of building his own film studio.

Jubilee has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen. The series also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. It will be streamed in two parts; the first five episodes will be available on April 7, while the next five will be released on April 14.