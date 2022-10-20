Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh visit kids undergoing cancer treatment

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh started their Diwali celebrations with a noble cause. The actors were seen spending a good time and bringing joy to little kids of an NGO. These little brave-hearts are currently undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai. This Diwali, Sidharth and Rakul pledge to continue supporting and spreading awareness about various NGOs across the country.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen together in the movie Thank God, which will hit cinema halls on October 25. — TMS
