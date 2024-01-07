Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty share their experience of working in Indian Police Force

ANI

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and director Rohit Shetty were present for the promotion of their upcoming series Indian Police Force in Mumbai.

The entire team attended the trailer launch of the series on Friday. They spoke to the media about the cop drama and shared their experience of working in it.

Sidharth said, “I get to work with Rohit Shetty who comes with his larger-than-life sensibilities. Nobody presents Hindi film heroes the way Rohit does. I appreciate the way he functions.”

Recalling how they both met and thought of the series, he shared, “About two years ago, when I met Rohit, he said ‘I am making something for cop universe’. I said, ‘Great!’ But, he said it is on OTT and I was like ‘Oh!’ But then he showed his vision and when I heard the story and everything came through, it speaks for itself. The trailer speaks for itself. It is nothing short of Hindi cinema entertainment that he brings to you but on this platform.”

Vivek also shared, “I have known him for many years. Playing Vikram Bakshi was an amazing experience. I have a lot of respect for cops. I believe Rohit Shetty has made significant contributions to the cinematic image of a decent cop, a brave heroic sacrificial police officer, because when we were growing up, we mostly saw evil cops on screen. He transformed that image, and the Indian Police Force is an extension of that.”

Shilpa added, “I’m just elated that Rohit Shetty thought of me to play this role of a cop. We’ve done action before, but this is the first time we didn’t use a single stunt double since we were portraying real-life heroes, and Rohit wanted to keep it as authentic as possible.”

Rohit praised Shilpa and said, “She has genuinely given her blood and sweat. During a sequence in the show, she fractured her leg.” Indian Police Force pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of the nation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Vivek Oberoi