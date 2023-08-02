Sigourney Weaver on her role in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The upcoming Amazon Original, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, is a series that follows the life of Alice, aged nine, who tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire incident. She is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield Flower Farm, where she learns secrets about her family’s past. Based on the bestselling debut novel by author Holly Ringland, the series stars Sigourney Weaver and Asher Keddie, among others.

Sigourney says, “I’ve never played a character like June. She has so many layers, like a box with secret drawers. But she’s very loyal and fierce. She wants to protect her community from the outside world. She takes these problems personally and guards the place quite literally.”

The author Holly Ringland adds, “When Jodi (Jodi Matterson, executive producer) rang me to say, ‘Sigourney Weaver has signed on’, I was down in the paddock in the caravan that I use as a writing office, and my family heard me screaming because it was a happy moment for me. The first time we met on set, I was wondering whether or not I would be star-struck and make a fool of myself, but she’s so lovely and kind. It is a treasured experience in my life.” Set against Australia’s natural landscape, this drama will premiere with the first three episodes on August 4. One episode will be rolled out weekly.

