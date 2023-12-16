Silent departure

In the upcoming episodes of Sony SAB’s Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke Raghav makes a crucial decision to return to Mumbai, opting to tie the knot with Aisha (Krissann Barretto), leaving Pashminna behind. This decision comes to the fore when Avinash convinces Raghav to marry Aisha. This unexpected twist adds a layer of complexity to the storyline, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As Raghav charts a new course for his future, the consequences of his relationship with Pashminna become even more uncertain.

Nishant Malkani, who essays the role of Raghav, said, “A lot of misunderstandings have clouded Raghav’s judgement. His actions, driven by heartbreak or perhaps jealousy, stem from the belief that Pashminna is in love with Paras. Going back to Mumbai is his way of detachment, and I’m sure audiences will be eager to see how he finds his way back to Kashmir and his Pashminna.”

Isha Sharma, who essays the role of Pashminna, said, “Pashminna has recently faced numerous challenges. From fighting for her life to advocating for Raghav, she was oblivious to the developments regarding her and Paras’ wedding.”

