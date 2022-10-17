Silk route

Mona

The festive days are here again. Finally putting the pandemic blues behind, one is going out and about to make the most of the time lost during the lockdowns. Bold and bright, gorgeous fabrics and enjoying traditions and traditional wear with a twist, we ask fashion pundits to list trends in festive dressing.

“Banarasi silk is a forever classic. Dual-tone bright metallic hues of pinks and greens along with gold ethnic motifs are in trend this festive season. They indicate festivity and can be styled in various ways depending on the occasion,” says Khushi Shah, creative director, Shanti Banaras.

“To add a royal touch to your solid coloured outfit, opt for an intricate Banarasi dupatta. Also, you can step up your style quotient by draping a gorgeous Banarasi saree in a unique manner. That bridges the gap between contemporary and traditional,” she adds.

Designer Siddhartha Bansal is all buoyed by the festive cheer in the air. “With wedding season fast approaching, right after Diwali, a lehenga is on everyone’s mind. Print-on-print is back, happy bright colours with in-your-face elaborate motifs are in this season,” says Bansal.

Though one has left the sobriety of the tough times behind, one is still being thoughtful. “Now, the focus is to invest in a dress that can be worn in different ways for multiple occasions.”

Rich, upbeat tones that offer comfort and luxury in the midst of challenges are the new fashion diktat, according to Mayank Tiwari, founder and CEO of Resha Mandi. “This season is marked by 10 primary hues—classic blue, crystal teal, green jacket, rubocondo, orchid, jaffa orange, calendula, brilliant chartreuse, and star white. Small borders, digital patterns, scalloped or lace edges are the primary design elements which are in trend.”

He also bats for Indian traditional fabrics. “Soft silk, cotton/cotton-silk, organza/tissue, chiffon/georgette and Banarasi silk are the most popular fabrics. Dots, stripes, and checks, painterly florals, fine vines, and mix-and-match are among the fashion trends this season. Traditional sarees like Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Tant, Pochampally and Kota are in demand given the sentiment of reviving traditional apparel and promoting locally made materials. As a result, this festive season the colours have an authentic, rich mood and grounded optimism,” he avers.

Designer Anavila Misra has worked with Santhali craftspeople for years, studying their intricate khatwa (applique) work. She has taken inspiration from bougainvillea or Kagaj Baha as they called it for her festive collection of linen sarees and separates. “Kagaj Baha takes its name and inspiration from these riotous flowers. This is a collection that celebrates little things in bright happy colours with hand-drawn motifs and detailed bougainvillea prints on sarees and dupattas.”

When women are all going out, men aren’t much behind. Designers Jigar and Nikita, who have introduced extravagant men’s couture at Bindani, say Indo-Western is the way to go this Diwali. “Elegant yet timeless, a beige gold sherwani can be the perfect choice to glam up your look. Thread work embroidery to create a textured surface design on a solemn fabric that brings an air of celebration. Perfect combination of comfort and style, sounds just right for Diwali,” they vouch.