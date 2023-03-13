Simaran Kaur believes travel is a must to rejuvenate

Actress Simaran Kaur says that it is important to take a break and travel, as it helps give one perspective. She tries to take multiple vacations in a year to rejuvenate herself. She says, “I agree it is difficult to find time for vacation, but it is necessary to take at least two vacations a year. It is needed to re-energise, gain a fresh perspective, relax and de-stress. Vacation is the time to appreciate the beauty of the world and, in my opinion, there is no point in working so hard if you can’t take a break and enjoy yourself.”
Talking about her last vacation, she adds, “Last year, I went to Goa with friends and family for almost a week. It was my birthday and it was really special. We had a lot of fun on the beach and stayed at an amazing property.” The actress would love to take a solo trip as well.
