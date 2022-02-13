Simaran Kaur is waiting for Mr Right

Aggar Tum Na Hote actress Simaran Kaur is playing the role of Niyati Mishra in the show. She plays a romantic character. But how is she in real life? She says, “I am currently single. I am waiting for the man of my dreams to come by.’’

Further talking about what qualities she looks for in a man, the actress adds, “I want a partner who is humble, loyal, and honest. He should be witty. I don’t want a perfect relationship, I want a true and loyal one. It’s not supposed to be easy, but it should be worth it. There’s nothing like a perfect guy. A person who knows how to take care of me and make me smile is perfect.”

The actress has been shooting at nights for the last few days. Talking about it, she says, “The storyline required us to shoot at night in real time. I don’t have a problem shooting late at night. Yes, due to odd hours my routine gets disturbed and it takes time to adjust, sleep, work and everything else accordingly. But I understand that my work requires it.’’