Simon Cowell to have 'spontaneous' wedding with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has opened up about his plans to enjoy a ‘spontaneous’ wedding day with wife-to-be Lauren Silverman. He has been in a relationship with 45-year-old Lauren since 2013 and they announced their engagement at the beginning of this year.

Media reports earlier this year suggested that the couple, who share an eight-year-old son named Eric, was set to tie the knot in London over the summer, but this failed to materialise.

Reportedly, Simon is planning to have an almost unplanned wedding instead, saying he will whisk Lauren down an aisle at the drop of the hat rather than plan an over-the-top ceremony. — IANS