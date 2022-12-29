Simon Cowell to have 'spontaneous' wedding with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has opened up about his plans to enjoy a ‘spontaneous’ wedding day with wife-to-be Lauren Silverman. He has been in a relationship with 45-year-old Lauren since 2013 and they announced their engagement at the beginning of this year.
Media reports earlier this year suggested that the couple, who share an eight-year-old son named Eric, was set to tie the knot in London over the summer, but this failed to materialise.
Reportedly, Simon is planning to have an almost unplanned wedding instead, saying he will whisk Lauren down an aisle at the drop of the hat rather than plan an over-the-top ceremony. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...