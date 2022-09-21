Kartik Aryan ditches luxury, travels in economy class

Ditching the luxury of sitting in a business class on a flight, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently chose to travel like just another passenger in the economy class. A video of Kartik has gone viral, where the actor is seen travelling in economy class of the flight after attending an event in Jodhpur.
In the clip, Kartik is seen greeting passengers on board. People are even seen clapping and praising him for the performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which turned out to be a blockbuster on the box-office. This is not the first time Kartik has ditched luxury. He was seen travelling in economy class during the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well. — IANS
