Simran Sharma will be seen playing an English teacher in new web series

Simran Sharma, who started her work as a child artiste and was seen in projects like Hum Chaar, Oka Chinna Family Story, Atithi Bhooto Bhava and Imtiaz Ali’s short film Eyes for You, will next be seen essaying an English teacher in the web series Staffroom.

The actress spoke about her role and experience working in the show.

She said, “I am playing the role of Pranali, the new English teacher in school. Teaching is her passion and she really enjoys her job. She is also like that one teacher we all had in school that students would crush! She’s navigating her way through a new job in the series and exploring her equation with different characters in it. As the show begins, the audience gets introduced to the Staffroom along with Pranali and see it through her eyes.”

Talking about her role she said, “Staffroom is a simple and heartwarming show. It’s like an escape from the vicious world. It’s a very positive take on life. And sometimes the simpler something is the more difficult it becomes to figure if we are doing it right. —IANS