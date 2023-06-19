Simrita Sandhu makes her acting debut with the song Rabb Nee Maaf Karega. Shot in the scenic Rajasthan, the song’s video features Prateek Sehajpal opposite Simrita. It has been sung by Srishti Bhandari.

Just starting in the glamour world, Simrita, born in Amritsar, pursued her studies in Dubai and the US, but has made Mumbai her base to explore the world of films. Trained in acting and dancing, she shares, “Camera has been my first love. Even when I was a kid, I loved dressing up and posing in front of a mirror. It is a dream come true to be part of Rabb Nee Maaf Karega.”

The song is being released by Zee Music. Presented by Sugar and Spice Production, it is directed by Anshul Vijayvargiya, and produced by Mahinder Dhariwal, Rocky Sandhu, Paramveer and Chirag. “I am happy to have found such an encouraging co-star in Prateek, who helped me through the shoot immensely,” says Simrita.

Accompanying her at the launch were producers Rocky Sandhu and Mahinder Dhariwal. The duo have been producing films and songs for a long time, and intend to launch an OTT platform in July. “We already have made a bank of web series before we launch the OTT platform,” says Dhariwal. “The OTT platform will be on a very economical subscription model,” informs Rocky Sandhu.

“Within the comfort of home, the luxury of choosing time and plenty of content, OTT is enjoying a good time. Unless cinemas work on reducing ticket and refreshment prices, it seems unlikely that they can withstand the competition from OTT,” he adds.

Calling her uncle Rocky Sandhu her inspiration, Simrita states, “His Bollywood journey from being an actor to now an established producer has been a huge inspiration. I want to make my way and work in films.”

Rabb Nee Maaf Karega releases on June 21 on Zee Music. — Mona