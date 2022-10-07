Shreya Ghoshal to embark on global tour to celebrate 20 years in the music industry

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for hits such as Ami Je Tomar, Bahara and Chikni Chameli, will headline a series of concerts across the world as she completes two decades in the music industry. She will perform in a five-city Australia-New Zealand tour from October 7 to October 16, 2022, and then in Ireland on October 29 and The Netherlands on October 30. Additionally, she will also perform in the USA from November 4 to November 19, 2022.

Shreya shared, “This US tour is very special for me as I am completing 20 years in Bollywood, and what a beautiful way to celebrate my journey with fans. Coincidentally, this is my first tour in the US after the unfortunate pandemic disruption. I am quite excited to go to the US after three long years.” Shreya’s US leg of the tour will start on November 4 in New Jersey, followed by Texas on November 5, Washington DC on November 11, Oakland on November 12, Los Angeles on November 13, Orlando on November 18, and in New York on November 19. — IANS

