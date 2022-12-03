Singer Ashanti claims producer asked her to take a shower with him

The 42-year-old pop singer Ashanti has said she had a ‘crazy situation with one producer’ she had worked with for several weeks, who ordered her to get naked with him or face paying him $40,000 for each track he recorded with her.

Speaking on the Breakfast Club radio show, she said: “We did two records together, he was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna charge you’. When the time to put it on the album came, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together’. I thought he was joking, and then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out or let’s take a shower together, and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record’.”

She added: “I thought he was joking, because we had been working together for a couple weeks. But it turned out that he was serious. I had to make some phone calls and the stuff was handled. It was wild.” Ashanti did not name the man involved but previously spoke out about the same incident back in 2018 when she revealed she turned down a producer who had “a little crush” on her.

She said her family stepped in and the man apologised by giving her ‘three records for free’. — IANS