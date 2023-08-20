Singer Britney Spears opens up on her split with Sam Asghari

IANS

Britney Spears has broken her silence regarding the split with former partner Sam Asghari, as the estranged couple is going through a divorce after a seven-year relationship. The singer called it a painful experience, but it was something that ‘had to be done’.

On Instagram, she wrote: “Six years is a long time to be with someone, so I am a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore, honestly. In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages from friends that melt my heart and I thank you all.”

She continued: “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram posts may seem perfect, but they are far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason, I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses. If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors. But that’s when I needed family the most. You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally… not under conditions. So, I will be as strong as I can and do my best. And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways, have a good day and don’t forget to smile.”

Spears’ statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the long-time partners were headed for a divorce after 14 months of marriage and seven years of relationship. The couple filed for divorce after Sam Asghari cited ‘irreconcilable differences’.

