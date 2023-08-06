Singer Celine Dion refuses to be cowed down by a rare muscle disorder

IANS

Celine Dion is hopeful about winning her battle with a rare muscle disorder, the Grammy winning singer’s sister has said. The My Heart Will Go On singer announced in December that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which could cause muscle rigidity and muscular spasms.

Celine’s sister, Claudette Dion, offered an update on the 55-year-old singer’s condition in an interview. “It’s innate to her, she’s disciplined in every area of her life. We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” she said. “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and on top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen,” she added.

Claudette revealed that Celine is now recovering at her home accompanied by their sister Linda and the singer’s three sons — Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson. “When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard,” she explained.