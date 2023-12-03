Singer Cher is 'the least diva-like person'

IANS

Singer Cher claims that despite her years in the spotlight, she has never been demanding or difficult to work with and such antics don’t make sense’ to her.

“Don’t be ridiculous, I am the least diva-like person. That (behaviour) does not make sense to me,” she told talk show host Graham Norton when asked if she is a diva.

The Believe singer is currently promoting her festive album Christmas but said she’s barely listened to the record because she isn’t a “huge Cher fan”. Asked if she listens to her own music, she said, “Not really. I listened to it until I was sure it was right, but I am not a huge Cher fan!” However, she did acknowledge the album is “good.”

Meanwhile, Cher is finding it “very hard” to cast someone in her biopic.