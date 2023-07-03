Singer Harjas Harjaayi releases the song Tanha

After the first single, Roothe Roothe, from his album X, Harjas Harjaayi is back with a new track Tanha. It is a pop track that portrays the bitter-sweet journey of being alone and self-exploration. Harjas Harjaayi’s vocals and the lyrics delve deep into the emotions and experience of solitude.

On the launch of Tanha, Harjas Harjaayi says, “I poured my heart and soul into Tanha. This song is close to my heart, and I hope it resonates with the listeners. It is a reflection of my journey of self-discovery and finding peace within my own solitude. I believe it will touch the hearts of those who have ever experienced the beauty of being alone.”