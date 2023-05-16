Singer Javed Ali talks about his journey as a judge and mentor of the show Big Golden Voice

You have been the judge of many singing reality shows; how was Big Golden Voice different from the rest?

I found the Big Golden Voice Season 8 very refreshing and innovative. The focus was solely on the talent of the participants. Being a judge added a new level of interest as I had to evaluate contestants based solely on their abilities.

How was your overall experience of being a judge?

It was a thoroughly enjoyable experience to judge the contestants. I had the opportunity to give feedback to many talented singers, offer suggestions to help them improve and enhance their performance. The contestants were very receptive to my comments.

What was special about the voice of the winner, Abhik Saha?

Abhik’s voice has a raw and natural quality to it. I was particularly impressed by his rendition of a Manna Dey classic, which he performed in his own unique style. Given that the song was a highly classical piece, it was a testament to Abhik’s versatility.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have been consistently releasing new singles every two to three days. I have lent my voice to songs in the movie Bhola, and very recently sang for a new movie titled Kushi.

What changes would you like to see in the Indian music industry?

I want everyone to encourage and cheer artistes, which would in turn help them flourish and create good music.