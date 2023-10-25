Singer Megan Thee Stallion teases new track

IANS

Rapper-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion posted a video on Instagram on Monday, teasing a new track alongside what looks to be its potential new music video.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 28, shared a short video focusing on her lips in pitch black background as she utters the words: “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again.”

Then she suddenly appears out of the blue with her visage hidden in darkness and possessing cat-like demon eyes, before she proceeds to open her mouth in carnivorous fashion, revealing her monstrous teeth.

The sneak peek then concluded with two slides that read, “A story by Megan Thee Stallion and directed by Douglas Bernardt.”

Megan’s latest post follows her settlement with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The record label announced on social media that the singer and the label have “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences.”

#Instagram