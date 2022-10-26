Singer Neeti Mohan credits her father

Indian playback singer Neeti Mohan is currently seen on Zee TV’s kids’ singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a judge. Neeti has three sisters — Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan. She says that her father has been the biggest support system for all the four sisters. During the shoot of a recent episode, 11-year-old Devika Sharma from Hyderabad stole everyone’s heart with the rendition of Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna. Devika’s father was overwhelmed watching his daughter sing on such a huge platform.

Later, Neeti Mohan says, “I can connect to your daughter’s story because just like you are three sisters, we are also four sisters. When we all decided to be artistes, our father was our biggest support system. Today, when I saw your father getting emotional while you were singing, I knew how he was feeling. I truly believe that behind every successful daughter there is a father, and I think this thought fits into my life story as well as yours. In future, wherever we reach, whatever we do, it’s all because of our father’s blessing and his support. I want to thank my father and all the other fathers who support their daughters in achieving their dreams.”