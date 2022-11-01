Singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 14, slammed a troll for his tweet calling him a ‘flop wedding singer’. Even his wife did not spare the hater and reacted sharply to his nasty comment. Rahul quoted the tweet that read, “Useless, worthless, shameless exactly ‘bhagoda’ is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop.” He wrote in reply, “Aapki shaadi hui hai? I can come there also...Oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga …So probably next life.”

His wife Disha Parmar, who is seen as Priya in TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, had an even better reply: “Jobless people doing exactly what they know best! Cannot even afford your time.”

Rahul has been keeping busy post-Bigg Boss 14 with his music videos. He has also shot some of them with his wife, actress Disha Parmar.