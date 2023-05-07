Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with 'Music School'

IANS

Bollywood singer Shaan is all set to step into the acting world with filmmaker Paparao Biyyala’s upcoming musical ‘Music School’.

Shaan shared: “When I first began working on a song for ‘Music School’, I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. When I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me.” Director Paparao Biyyala shared, “I saw Shaan recording one of the songs from the film and immediately felt we found our guy,” he said.