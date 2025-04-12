DT
Lifestyle

Singer Shannon K set to perform at Coachella festival

ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Singer-actor Shannon K is all set to join the likes of Bollywood singing sensations Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon with her performance at the iconic Coachella festival in April this year.

Daughter of legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, Shannon K’s Coachella performance marks a landmark achievement for her, as she becomes the first Indie Indian-origin singer to represent India at the Coachella Festival 2025.

The festival will be held from April 11 to April 13 and from April 18 to April 20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The estimated crowd will be 120,000 music lovers. Shannon K expressed her excitement about performing at the Coachella 2025. The singer said, “It’s in the bucket list of every Indian-origin Indie artist working hard to break the boundaries and make their music heard. Indians are extremely talented. Indian music, while rooted in Indian classical to RnB and pop, is underrated. This is the beginning of something incredible and I’m so excited for it”.

The versatile artiste who has impressed her fans will treat Coachella attendees to a fusion of her original indie-pop tracks and some of her father Kumar Sanu’s most iconic Bollywood blockbusters. She will be seen treating the audience with some of her most popular tracks, including Give Me Your Hand—a massive hit that brought her international acclaim and won her the Best International Singer Award—A Longtime, Always, Run, Retrace, OMT — a cross-cultural collaboration with Indian music icon Sonu Nigam—and many more. —ANI

