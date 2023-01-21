Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby is no more

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential 1960s rock acts, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died. He was 81 years old. Cause of the death has not been revealed.

One of Crosby’s final tweets the day before he died was to make a typically jocular comment about heaven: “I heard the place is overrated ... cloudy.” Former CSNY partner Graham Nash, who had been estranged from Crosby in recent years as their group went its separate ways, paid a tribute on his social media. — IANS