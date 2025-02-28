Singer Sukhwinder Singh launches music video of his song Nagini in Chandigarh

Vinya Singh

On a crisp February morning, an air of excitement hung thick as music enthusiasts, industry insiders, and devoted fans gathered at the Chandigarh Press Club for the launch of a much-anticipated music video of the song Nagini.

Present on the occasion was renowned playback singer Sukhwinder Singh, known for songs like Jai Ho, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Haule Haule and more, and lyricist Babu Singh Mann—two artistes who have shaped contemporary Indian music for the launch of their upcoming song Nagini. Many industry personalities, including Harpreet Singh, Bobby Bajwa, Nippy Dhanoa and Vijay Barar, were present too, making it a grand celebration of music and creativity.

After the screening of Nagini’s music video, the singer excitedly spoke about the vision behind the visuals. “During my world tour, I was deeply mesmerised by a Mexican Punjabi Club, which was launched back in 1910 by migrants from Punjab. It has a vibrant population now, which speaks Spanish while keeping alive their Punjabi roots. I couldn’t get the scene out of my mind, and then I connected the two.”

Demand of the times

The event further delved into a discussion of the storytelling, aesthetics and a deep dive into the creative process of the project. Sukhwinder, who brought international recognition to Indian music with his Oscar-winning song Jai Ho, says, “This song is simply for entertainment, and this is a segment of music which is also important”. Maan laughs and adds, “As per the current trends, this music video is the demand of the time.” The duo took a moment to share how their composition evolved from a simple verse into a full-fledged masterpiece, “Nagini as a concept was simple poetry, easy to compose, and it came together naturally within a short period of time.”

The music video is a visual treat, with Mexican aesthetics meeting Punjabi language. The visuals have been shot in a Mexican pub in a rural landscape with a Punjabi flavour, creating a perfect blend of the east and the west. It features stars like Isha and Mukesh Rishi. The highlight of the video was ‘No gun, only fun’, a phrase displayed on the sign boards in the pub that Singh deeply resonates with, “We will not promote weapons, even inside a club.”

Creative streak

As the gala progressed, wearing a black suit and combat boots, Sukhwinder took to the stage to serenade the audience with somelines from the song. When asked about the creative process, the singer was quick to credit his mentor. The musicians shared anecdotes of their collaborations beginning in the late 1980s, while discussing the art of balancing Punjabi folk music with the contemporary trends. Maan, who is a celebrated lyricist in the folk scene, adds, “We have to evolve with the music industry, combining folk songs as well as modern songs isn’t different. The notes and rhythm are the same as before, the only difference is of the setting.”

The singer also shares a few words about his core values, “Someone told me once, try to have a constructive mind-set, so I try to stay in environments where values like respect, mannerisms and etiquette are essential.”

Before the event wrapped up, the singer left the audience with a promise, “This is just the beginning, I am currently working on a series of songs beside my playback work in the movies, which would consist of a variety of standalone music videos about inspiration, youth and historical events.”

(Nagini will be available on Sukhwinder Singh’s official YouTube channel and all digital platforms.)