Singer Taylor Swift racks up nine trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards

IANS

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her Anti-Hero music video on a night full of surprises. “This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me,” Swift said in her acceptance speech. The show, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was Swift’s from nearly the beginning.

Swift took home nine of the 11 awards that she was up for, including Artist of the Year, in a category made up entirely of women nominees for the first time in VMA history. Her Karma (remix) collaborator, Ice Spice, won best new artiste award.

Host Nicki Minaj performed her latest single, the dreamy Last Time I Saw You before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.

Pop story

Anitta

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together and Brazilian superstar Anitta premiered their new collaboration, the glossy retro-pop of Back for More. Comedian Tiffany Haddish presented the award for ‘Best Afrobeats’ in the category’s inaugural year, given to Rema and Selena Gomez for their massive hit Calm Down.

Shakira shines

Singer Shakira performs at the event

Colombian icon Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits in a set introduced by her Hips Don’t Lie collaborator Wyclef Jean. “MTV, thank you for being such a big part of my career since I was only 18 years old,” Shakira said, also thanking her parents and her children, who she brought to the show.

“This is for you my people, my Latin American people, inside and outside this country,” she said, as she switched to Spanish. “Thank you for inspiring me and for injecting me with so much strength and so much desire to move forward, I love you so much.” She also took home the award for best collaboration for TQG, her song with Karol G. The duo gave their acceptance speech entirely in Spanish.

Ice Spice

Diddy is global icon

Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J. Blige and his daughter Chance Combs. He is third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

Karol G

The legendary rapper also performed at the VMAs for the first time since 2005. It was an incredible collection of some of his biggest hits like Bad Boy for Life and Mo Money Mo Problems, joined by some of his greatest collaborators: Yung Miami, Keyshia Cole, and sweetest of all, his son, King Combs. Later, Anitta won the ‘Best Latin’ award for the second year in a row, delivering one of the more endearing acceptance speeches of the night — “I wanna thank myself,” she laughed. “Because I work so hard!”

50 years of hip-hop

Near the end of the show, the MTV Video Music Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded finale performance.

Cardi B

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five started with The Message, which led to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick’s The Show. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and DMC of Run-DMC closed it out — an energetic celebration of a multigenerational culture. — AP

Wardrobe malfunction for Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj stunned the audience as she took to the MTV VMAs stage in a pink wedding dress. The bold outfit was bubble-gum pink, presumably as a nod to her Barbie nickname. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the beloved rapper as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. “I just realised that one of my shoes weren’t buckled properly,” she said, before the camera zoomed in at her feet.