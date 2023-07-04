Singer Taylor Swift unexpectedly left the stage during her US tour

—IANS

Singer Taylor Swift left the stage during a show in Cincinnati after a trap door malfunctioned. The 33-year-old American hit-maker is currently touring the US with The Eras Tour. The Anti-Hero songstress is performing for two nights in Ohio.

Fans went wild though when Taylor was seen fleeing the stage unexpectedly when the set seemingly malfunctioned, leaving the singer in a rush to get backstage for her outfit change. After her Reputation set, Taylor could be seen standing still on the catwalk as her dancers departed the stage and headed behind the scenes. The singer – who would release the re-record, known as Taylor’s Version, of her third album Speak Now this week – then looked confused when the trap door below her didn’t open.

Usually Taylor would stand still as the dancers left the stage , with the trap door opening, so that she could be lowered backstage for a quick outfit change before heading on to the next set of her shows.