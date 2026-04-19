Singer Zayn Malik hospitalised

Coinciding with a major career milestone, singer Zayn Malik revealed that he was hospitalised on the same day his new album Konnakol was released, sharing that he is “unexpectedly recovering” after a health scare.

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The pop star posted the update recently on his Instagram handle, alongside a photo showing him lying in a hospital gown with monitors and an IV attached. Addressing fans directly, he wrote, “To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always.”

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“Been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,” Malik continued in the caption, adding, “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to all the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologists, management, admin and everyone who have helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends!”

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The health update came just hours after Konnakol, his latest full-length project, dropped on streaming platforms.