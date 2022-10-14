Navdeep Wadali and Rupam Bharnarhia from Amritsar leave Tanuja impressed with their singing

Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol-Season 13 will be hosting a retro evening this Saturday (October 15) with the ‘Leading Ladies Special’ episode. Gracing the lovely evening will be veteran actress Tanuja. Impressing the special guests with their musical talent will be Navdeep Wadali and Rupam Bharnarhia from Amritsar, who will be seen ensuring a nostalgic ride back to the golden age of Indian cinema. Judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani will be seen showering compliments.

Contestant Navdeep will be seen delivering an energetic performance on the classic song Duma Dum Mast Kalandar, while Rupam will be seen performing on the iconic song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi. Not only this, Rupam will also be seen revealing that she is a huge fan of Tanuja’s talented daughter Kajol. She will be also seen mimicking some interesting dialogues of Kajol.