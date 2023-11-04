Six years: Sidharth Malhotra

ANI

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday celebrated six years of his murder mystery Ittefaq. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a clip from the movie and wrote, “6 years of Ittefaq.”

The murder mystery is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1979 film of the same name and the new version is directed by Abhay Chopra, BR Chopra's grandson, who produced the original film Ittefaq.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as a police officer, who is investigating a double murder case that has only two witnesses, who are also the prime suspects.

The suspects — Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra), an acclaimed writer and Maya (Sonakshi Sinha), a young homemaker, have different narratives about the events of that fateful night.

