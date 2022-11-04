 Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk and director Simerjit Singh come together for the sixth time for OyeMakhna. They share notes from the journey so far : The Tribune India

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk and director Simerjit Singh come together for the sixth time for OyeMakhna. They share notes from the journey so far

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk and director Simerjit Singh come together for the sixth time for OyeMakhna. They share notes from the journey so far

(l-R) Simerjit Singh, Guggu Gill, Tania and Ammy Virk



Mona

Chacha-bhatija is a winning combination in Punjabi culture, add to it a love story and an Oye Makhna is born! Actor-singer Ammy Virk and director Simerjit Singh come together for the sixth time — after Angrez, Nikka Jaildar, Nikka Jaildar 2, Nikka Jaildar 3 and Muklawa — for this comedy drama. Actor Guggu Gill plays the chacha. The hero of this film Makhan Virk (aka Ammy Virk), is caught between two girls — played by Tania and Sidhika Sharma — but also has to choose between his love and honour of the family.

The story by Rakesh Dhawan, interested the director Simerjit immediately, “Chacha-bhatija is a special bond in our region, and probably all of India.” His working equation with Ammy has only got better with each film. “Ammy is an amazing actor. My effort is now just at 10 per cent, he understands much without saying. I share a wonderful bond with Guggu Gill, Tania and Sidhika Sharma too. We had fun shooting.”

Happy team

The cast duly seconds their director. “He is the most easy-going director on the sets,” says Tania. “The dialogues were so funny that we would start laughing ourselves and had to go for retakes,” says Ammy.

Simerjit moved from Moga to Mumbai in search of work. “Films attracted me from childhood. Doing college in Moga, I fell even more in love with acting. But knowing acting isn’t my cup of tea, I headed towards direction. I was fascinated by the person who called the shots on the sets.” Simerjit spent years in Mumbai, assisting mainstream directors. In 2010, he directed his first Punjabi film Chak Jawana with Gurdas Maan. Helming Punjabi films one after another, he calls Mohali his base now.

As Oye Makhna releases, Simerjit isn’t anxious but concerned. “Each Friday release is like an exam; you have the report by day-end whether audiences have liked the film or not. If the film works, great, if not it does feel bad as nobody sets out to make a bad film.”

Dividing his years between Bollywood and Pollywood, he sees a world of difference. “In Mumbai, actors are professional. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra to Amitabh Bachchan report on time, get ready and wait for the call for the shot; here time is not the priority, the focus is more on gup-shup than on the job.”

However, it’s not just Pollywood that Simerjit wants to be restricted to. “I have a few subjects that have global appeal, and I am already in touch with some French, Israeli and Turkish screenwriters to develop the script. I want to make a film that’s watched all over the world.”

Oye Makhna cast wishes the audiences step into cinemas and enjoy the film they claim is a winning combination of comedy and emotional appeal, while Tania wants more female-centric films in Punjabi. “Internationally, and even in the Hindi film industry, now female-led films are accepted. I wish that is the case with the Punjabi film industry as well. Guggu Gill, who has enjoyed close to four decades in the industry, hopes to bag some memorable roles. “I grew up appreciating actors like Dilip Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, who have given unforgettable performances. I wish for a role like that of Sanjeev Kumar in Khilona.” And, Ammy has his eyes set on an action film next!

(Oye Makhna releases in cinemas today)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

2
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

3
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

4
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

5
Trending

Pakistani woman falls for driver’s gear shifting style, ends up marrying him

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

7
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

8
Brand Connect

Exipure Reviews - Alarming Side Effects Concern! Disturbing Truth Revealed!

9
Punjab

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

10
Nation

Canada told to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Top News

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Take responsibility for the problem

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

AQI level in the national capital reaches alarming stage

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 die as SUV collides with bus in Madhya Pradesh

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet to decide GRAP stage 4 implementation

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads