Sizzling chemistry

Michele Morrone makes his Indian debut with Jacqueline

The 365 Days star Michele Morrone is all set to make his Indian debut opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video. Titled Mud Mud Ke, the peppy song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. It will be released on Desi Music Factory, marking the label’s first international collaboration. Both Michele and Jacqueline set the internet on fire with pictures of their electrifying chemistry in a photoshoot that preceded the song’s shoot. Tony Kakkar has lent music to Mud Mud Ke and Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Michele Morrone says, “I’m grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I’m aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation’s heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe.”

Jacqueline Fernandez adds, “It’s wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the world is getting smaller, it is good to have Michele join us.”— TMS

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in the past 11 years

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released