Sizzling chemistry

The 365 Days star Michele Morrone is all set to make his Indian debut opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video. Titled Mud Mud Ke, the peppy song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. It will be released on Desi Music Factory, marking the label’s first international collaboration. Both Michele and Jacqueline set the internet on fire with pictures of their electrifying chemistry in a photoshoot that preceded the song’s shoot. Tony Kakkar has lent music to Mud Mud Ke and Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Michele Morrone says, “I’m grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I’m aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation’s heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe.”

Jacqueline Fernandez adds, “It’s wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the world is getting smaller, it is good to have Michele join us.”— TMS