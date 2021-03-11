Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang come together for a music video

Jasmin Bhasin and Shivin Narang recently gave a pleasant surprise to their fans by sharing a video of them shooting for a music video. This is the first time the duo will be sharing the screen together.

While Jasmin was last seen in a music video titled Kya Kar Dia, Shivin was seen in Main Tera Ho Gaya. They will soon be making their big screen debuts. Jasmin will be seen in Punjabi movie debut with Honeymoon and Shivin is making his Bollywood debut with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer GoodBye.