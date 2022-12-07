Nargis Fakhri and Guru Randhawa team up for the first time

Nargis Fakhri is all set to charm us in the upcoming music video, Fayaah Fayaah, alongside Guru Randhawa. The music video is shot in Bulgaria, making it a visual treat for the audience.

Set to release today, the peppy track is from Guru’s recent album Man of the Moon, which is ruling the charts. The vocals, music and lyrics given by Guru himself and the music video is directed by Rupan Bal. Nargis Fakhri and Guru Randhawa’s sizzling chemistry is sure to make some ‘fayaah’ on screen.