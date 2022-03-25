SRK-Deepika set to wrap Pathaan’s Spain schedule

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been sizzling in Spain as seen in leaked photos from the sets.
The hit on-screen pair has been shooting a hugely mounted song in Mallorca and is now set to head to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they will wrap the schedule on March 27.
A source says, “Pathaan is the first film to be shot in Mallorca, Spain. It’s expensive, exquisite and luxurious setting makes it one of the best tourist destinations of the world and Siddharth Anand and YRF definitely wanted to film Pathaan over here to achieve a level of scale that hasn’t been seen before in Hindi cinema.”
The source adds, “After Mallorca, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Cadiz and Jerez for an action schedule. They will be filming some death-defying stunts. SRK and Deepika are looking absolutely drool-worthy.”
